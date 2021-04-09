Advertisement

Catalytic converters stolen repeatedly from STARS, Habitat for Humanity vehicles

A reward of up to $1,500 is available for information leading to the thieves
STARS says thieves stole catalytic converters from six of its small buses.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - STARS and the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity chapter are out $5,000 after thieves cut catalytic converters from their vehicles multiple times in March and April.

A reward of up to $1,500 is available for information leading to whoever committed the thefts. STARS and Habitat for Humanity both installed security cameras to record suspects if they return for more thefts.

“Parts were cut off two of our vans not once, but twice in the month of March,” says Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Mora. “As a nonprofit organization, we’d much rather have put the $5,000 spent in replacement of the catalytic converters and security costs into building or repairing homes for families in our community instead.”

Vandals struck small buses from STARS this week, which is the Saginaw area’s public bus system. The buses, which are used for transporting senior citizens and disabled people, were parked in a lot across from the headquarters.

“I’m sad to see this happen in our community,” says STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens.

Authorities aren’t sure if the same suspects were involved in the thefts from STARS and Habitat for Humanity. At least seven other organizations around Saginaw have suffered damage to a total of 30 vehicles from catalytic converter thefts so far this year.

Damage estimates total around $36,000 for all of the thefts.

Police say catalytic converters are a hot commodity among thieves because they contain precious metals that are extremely valuable, so they fetch a significant sum at scrapyards. Thieves can remove them relatively undetected underneath vehicles in a matter of minutes.

“These thefts usually happen at night but with the ease of their removal they can happen in broad daylight,” said said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

Police across Mid-Michigan are seeing increasing numbers of catalytic converter thefts, often involving large trucks or commercial vehicles. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact their local law enforcement agency right away.

