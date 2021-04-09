Consumers Energy imposing summer peak rate beginning June 1

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is imposing its summer peak rate beginning June 1.

This means electricity rates will reach their highest points of the year from 2 to 7 p.m. on weekdays in June, July, August and September.

Customers aren’t required to make any changes, but Consumers is warning that monthly bills will be about $2 a month higher on average for normal electric usage during the peak time.

But Consumers says customers can save that $2 a month by planning in advance to make some minor lifestyle changes. Those include washing dishes or doing laundry in the mornings or on weekends.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.