Flint police exchange gunfire with suspect, hitting him during pursuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man trying to flee from Flint police officers allegedly opened fire during a pursuit and was injured when they fired back.

The Flint Police Department responded to the area of Fourth Street and Garland Avenue just after midnight Friday to investigate a report of a man carrying a gun. Officers spotted the man driving in the area and attempted a traffic stop.

However, investigators say the suspect, who was not identified, sped away when officers activated their emergency lights and led police on a pursuit. He eventually stopped and ran away on foot.

Flint police say the suspect fired an assault rifle at officers as they were getting out of their patrol cars to join the foot chase. The officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

He continued running for a short distance after the exchange of gunfire until police caught him and placed him under arrest.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury Friday afternoon. Neither of the Flint police officers involved in the incident was hit by gunfire or injured, but their patrol cars sustained damage from flying bullets.

The two officers involved have been provided three days of paid time off for mental health per standard Flint Police Department protocols. No charges were announced in connection with the incident by Friday afternoon.

Police will continue investigating the incident and forward reports to prosecutors. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 810-237-6947 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.