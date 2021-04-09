JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures fell away from record levels Friday, but Mid-Michigan enjoyed a pretty decent springtime day nonetheless. Highs for the day ranged from the 60s, to lower 70s. Our “normal” high temperature is now 55-degrees. A mix of sun and clouds prevailed for the day, and a few showers popped up too, but many of us stayed dry. With partly cloudy skies expected overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle, to upper 40s early Saturday morning. That is ten to fifteen degrees above average.

Saturday is going to be another very warm day, but readings will likely fall a little bit shy of record levels. Highest readings northwest of the Bay will move into the lower 70s. For the Great Lakes Bay Region and points south, highs will range from the middle, to upper 70s. Saturday will begin with partly sunny conditions. Clouds will quickly increase into the afternoon as the next weather system approaches from the southwest. By the end of the day, rain will overspread the ABC12 viewing area.

Rain Saturday night will taper off to occasional rain showers for Sunday. There may be a hint of sunshine here and there, but mostly cloudy skies look to be a good bet. High temperatures Sunday will retreat into the 50s for most of the area, with only a few spots touching the 60-degree mark. The better part of next week is looking rather dreary and chilly. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible from Monday through Thursday, and temperatures will ultimately dip to below average levels.

JR