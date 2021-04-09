JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

We saw more clouds and showers Thursday, but that didn’t hold temperatures back very much. Record highs fell by the wayside for the second day in a row. Most of us enjoyed readings in the 70s, but a few spots did peak in the very low 80s. With southeasterly winds prevailing for the day, our lakeshore communities stayed quite a bit cooler. The scattered showers and a thundershowers that developed through Thursday afternoon will fade away as low temperatures only settle in the lower, to middle 50s early Friday morning.

Friday will begin on a quiet note, with a little bit of sunshine in some areas. A stronger southerly wind is expected for the day, so temperatures will be able to move into the 70s in some areas. Most of us will see highs in the 60s, with quite a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will once again dot the landscape, but there may be some folks who won’t see anything at all.

Saturday will also begin with some sunshine. High temperatures will once again be in the 70s for the day. Another batch of rain will move into the area from the south during the afternoon. Once the rain moves in, it won’t be in too much of a hurry to move out. As a result, we will have a chance of off & on showers continuing on through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will be generally light stuff, but it will be worthwhile to keep your umbrella handy. As the showers linger, temperatures are sure to take a tumble. - JR