Michigan cashing in on recreational marijuana

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/8/2021) - Recreational marijuana is fast becoming one of Michigan’s budding industries.

Voters gave it the green light in 2018, and since then the state says sales totaled more than $341 million in 2020.

A portion of that money is supposed to make its way into your community. The law calls for dollars to go to your neighborhood, you child’s classroom, and even fixing those pesky potholes.

The money is coming from a 10 percent excise tax collected on recreational marijuana products. The Michigan Treasury Department says $31 million was collected, and after more fees, it took the total up to $45.7 million

Of those dollars collected, 15% goes to communities where the business is located. 15% will go to that county. 35% to the school aid fund, and another 35% to the transportation department.

Roughly $12.5 million went to administrative costs, $11.6 million dollar to M-DOT and the same amount to the Department of Education.

The remaining $10 million is then divvied up between 66 communities, 38 counties based on the number of recreational licenses in the area.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency says the money is not earmarked for anything specific.

There are several communities in mid-Michigan that are getting a payout from the money. The state says Bangor Township will get $280,000. Owosso received $56,000.

The city of Flint got a check for $84,000. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he would like to add those dollars to the city’s budget to help with on-going operations.

The city of Burton was to get $140,000. Mayor Duane Haskins tells ABC 12 he would like to use the dollars for roads and other infrastructure projects.

The Michigan Treasury Department says Bay County is getting one of the largest shares in the state at $420,000. It’s because that county has 15 recreational licenses. Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says he would like to use the money to further economic development in the county.

The MRA is expecting the numbers to grow next year, as more cities and towns apply for recreational marijuana licenses.

