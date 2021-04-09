Michigan launches online application for $600+ million in rental housing help

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has launched a new online tool for renters to apply for more than $600 million in housing assistance.

Renters who make 80% or less of the median income for their area and meet other eligibility requirements are invited to apply for assistance with their housing payments. Click here for a full list of criteria to qualify for help.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority currently has $282 million available for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was included in the December federal relief bill. The state Legislature has an additional $340 million available to add.

Landlords and tenants can fill out the online application and upload required documents all in one place to be considered for funding. Click here for a link to the application.

“We want to reach applicants where they are and the majority are online,” said Kelly Rose, MSHDA chief housing solutions officer. “For those with a computer or smartphone, the online application site is the most efficient way to apply. It only takes about 15 minutes and the system can support up to 5,000 applicants at any given time.”

Residents without a computer can contact the following organizations for assistance applying for rental housing payment help:

Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency at 1-877-213-5595 for Arenac, Bay, Clare and Gladwin counties.

Catholic Charities at 810-600-4525 for Genesee County.

United Way of Saginaw County at 989-249-3504.

EightCAP Inc. at 616-754-9315 for Gratiot and Isabella counties.

Bluewater Center for Independent Living at 810-648-2555 for Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac and Tuscola counties.

Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency at 989-358-4678 for Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda and Roscommon counties.

Home To Stay Housing Assistance Center at 989-496-9550 for Midland County.

Capital Area Community Services at 517-719-0193 for Shiawassee County.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to take advantage of this program and take steps toward housing stability,” Rose said.

