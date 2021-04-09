Advertisement

Michigan raising awareness of sexually transmitted infections next week

Gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia all are on the rise across the state
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to raise awareness of growing sexually transmitted infection cases around the state next week.

The week of April 11 to 17 is designated as Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Week.

Since 2010, the state health department says gonorrhea is increasing 4% annually, syphilis is increasing 10% every year and chlamydia is the most prevalent with over 50,000 cases diagnosed every year.

Health officials say all three infections are treatable and will cause no harm with early treatment. But they all can lead to serious complications for men and women if left untreated for a long period of time.

Health officials say syphilis in pregnant woman can be transmitted to babies, potentially leading to serious complications or death. Prenatal care and syphilis testing can allow for early treatment and possibly prevent congenital cases being passed to babies.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends regular screenings for sexually transmitted infections for anyone who remains sexually active, especially after sex with a new partner.

“Through education and open conversations, we can see a significant slow in the spread of STIs,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. “We encourage people to get tested regularly, use protection such as condoms, and talk with your partner(s) about being safe.”

Michigan allows physicians to prescribe antibiotics for sex partners of patients diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection without examining them personally.

