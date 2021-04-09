Michigan reports 7,800 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported nearly the same number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days, both just above 7,800.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,834 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 731,131. That is the ninth-highest single-day increase in Michigan since the coronavirus pandemic started.

State health officials reported 26 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,426.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped slightly on Thursday but remained among the highest totals this year with more than 52,300 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased to the second-highest level in 11 months, reaching 17.52%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Friday, 3,780 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 74 higher than Thursday’s total. Of those, 3,602 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 16% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 735 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 355 of them are on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 28 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 44 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 5.674 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 2.82 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.54 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 311,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 5.132 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.212 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 27,465 cases and 737 deaths, which is an increase of 369 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 17,505 cases and 531 deaths, which is an increase of 289 cases.

Arenac, 790 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Bay, 8,516 cases and 297 deaths, which is an increase of 95 cases.

Clare, 1,606 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Gladwin, 1,527 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Gratiot, 2,685 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Huron, 2,573 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Iosco, 1,414 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Isabella, 4,307 cases, 77 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 79 cases.

Lapeer, 6,235 cases and 143 deaths, which is an increase of 113 cases and one death.

Midland, 5,431 cases, 69 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 67 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,087 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 412 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Roscommon, 1,377 cases, 42 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 3,040 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases.

Shiawassee, 4,544 cases, 85 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 70 cases.

Tuscola, 3,970 cases and 137 deaths, which is an increase of 72 cases.

