Michigan restaurant group calls advice against indoor dining ‘misguided’

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan restaurants are getting back on their feet after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown, but they disagree with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s advice against indoor dining.

Whitmer asked diners to choose takeout or outdoor dining options voluntarily while Michigan deals with a major surge in COVID-19 spread. The request is not a mandate, so restaurants can continue offering indoor dining service.

Indoor dining was closed in Michigan from November to February during the last major surge of the coronavirus.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association called Whitmer’s request “misguided” based on statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services. Of the 1,000 new and ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks reported around the state, the association says only 0.3% involve restaurant patrons.

“Restaurant operators have done an extraordinary job of maintaining a safe and sanitized environment for guests and employees alike since reopening in February and it shows in the data,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

He said restaurants and diners will continue acting responsibly and respectfully over the coming weeks to help quell the COVID-19 surge without avoiding indoor dining.

“As we approach a herd immunity in Michigan that will transform the hospitality industry for the better, it is incumbent on us all to act with common sense and proper precaution,” Winslow said. “But the continued scapegoating of the restaurant industry without proof or reliable data won’t make it come any sooner.”

