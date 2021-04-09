Michigan’s sixth case of COVID-19 P.1 variant confirmed in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The sixth case of the new COVID-19 P.1 variant in Michigan was confirmed Friday in Shiawassee County.

The Shiawassee County Health Department said the Michigan Bureau of Laboratories confirmed the P.1 variant case on Friday after further testing of a patient’s positive test. Officials did not say when the sample was taken or when the patient initially tested positive.

The COVID-19 strain first was identified in Japan back in January involving travelers from Brazil. Michigan’s first case of the P.1 variant was confirmed in Bay County on March 30.

The state’s second confirmed P.1 variant case was confirmed in Genesee County on Wednesday. At least four other P.1 variant cases have been confirmed in Michigan since then.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed more than 1,800 total cases of the three COVID-19 variants present in the state -- the B.1.1.7 from Europe, the B.1.315 from South Africa and the P.1.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, has said the variants spread more easily from person to person, but they don’t appear to cause a more severe COVID-19 illness or increase the chances of death. The three vaccines approved in the U.S. appear to work on the variants.

State health officials encourage the same measures to prevent spreading COVID-19 variants -- wearing a face covering in public, practicing social distancing and washing hands often.

