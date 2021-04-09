Advertisement

Mid-Michigan schools mixed on Whitmer’s request to close for two weeks

Several districts plan to stick with in-person learning despite the governor’s request to go remote again
Morrice Junior-Senior High School
By Mark Bullion
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking all school districts in Michigan to switch high schools back to virtual learning for two weeks to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the state.

The advice is entirely voluntary, so high schools can remain open for in-person learning if administrators choose.

Some districts like Saginaw Township Community Schools decided to heed the governor’s recommendation and close to in-person learning effective Monday. Other districts like Flint Community Schools and Bay City Community Schools decided to switch back to virtual learning before Whitmer’s announcement Friday.

But other districts like Swartz Creek Community Schools, Clio Area Schools and Morrice Area Schools plan to keep their classrooms open for students. Morrice Superintendent Michelle Falcon said the decision to remain open was made in the best interest of students.

She said the schools have better control over students when they are learning in-person to make sure they follow health and safety protocols, including wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and social distancing.

Falcon said the problem with remote learning is districts lose control over what students do at home. Students will be more inclined to hang out together and not wear masks during those gatherings, which potentially could lead to more new infections if students aren’t cautious.

Falcon understands where Whitmer is coming from regarding her recommendations, but she also knows the approach isn’t one size fits all.

”We have our safety protocols in place and we are going to go until we either have staffing issues or we’re mandated to do something different,” Falcon said.

Most school districts sticking with in-person instruction are allowing families the option of learning remotely if they choose.

