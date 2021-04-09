Advertisement

More rain today and this weekend

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system continuing to exit the area will bring another round of scattered showers and storms through today. There is a slim chance that isolated storms could be strong with gusty winds being our main threat. We’ll then get a chance to dry out a bit overnight before the next system moves in, bringing more rain later tomorrow into Sunday.

Today we’ll reach the mid 60s to low 70s with a S wind at 10-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. We’ll see some sun through the clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated storms could be on the stronger side – gusts to 60mph is our main threat.

Tonight we’ll dry out with some clouds, giving way to some sun to start Saturday! Temps will drop to the mid 40s to lower 50s with a S wind at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow winds will shift to the SE at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Clouds will increase with highs in the mid 60s closer to the lake, elsewhere into the 70s! Widespread rain moves in later tomorrow afternoon and continues into the late-night. Most will pick up ½-1″ of rainfall by Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday look to return to the 50s with scattered showers.

