MTA-Flint offering free rides to vaccinations in Genesee Co.

MTA - Flint is partnering with the Genesee County Health Department offering free rides to vaccination appointments.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

There’s a push happening in Mid-Michigan to make sure a lack of transportation doesn’t keep people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

MTA - Flint is partnering with the Genesee County Health Department offering free rides to vaccination appointments.

Chief operating officer Harmony Lloyd says they just announced the program this week and now they are waiting for people to ask for rides.

Posted by MTA - Flint MI on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

“We had a lot of the infrastructure in place to be able to address these health needs and so we never want somebody to think I didn’t get a vaccination because I couldn’t find a ride or because my ride canceled,” Lloyd said.

MTA knew that transportation would be one of the barriers for people to go out and get vaccinated. With the help of the community they were able to find a solution to this problem.

“It was really through the generosity of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and the Ruth Mott Foundation that both came together and said we want to help provide the funding for this if you, you too. You all can work together to figure out how to make it happen,” added Lloyd.

Here’s how it works, when you pre-register to get your vaccine it has to be through the Genesee County Health Department. You can pre-register by going online or by calling.

“When they’re ready to set up your appointment and at that time is when you would say, I need transportation or I need help with a ride, and when they schedule your appointment they will then put in the information so that we can come pick you up and take you to that appointment.”

Lloyd says MTA - Flint is committed to the health and wellness of Genesee County.

“Just like everyone else want to get back to back to regular life, normal life, and we feel that the more people get vaccinated, the sooner we can do that so we’re going to do our part to get you there and get you home,” Lloyd said.

To find more information on how you can get a free ride to your vaccine appointment head to the Genesee County Health Department website HERE.

