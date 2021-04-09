Advertisement

New expanded expungement laws take effect April 11th

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It was a mistake that cost one person their life and a then 20 year old Percy Glover his freedom for more than 10 years.

“If I could cut off my left hand to change anything, I would one hundred percent would,” said Genesee County Sheriff’s IGNITE program ambassador, Percy Glover.

It’s been about 20 years since Glover left prison- but he’ll never forget the struggle for a fresh start when he got out.

“Seeking education and training was difficult. Developing a professional or system of support was hard,” he said.

It’s why he’s been such an advocate for helping others like him--to wipe the slate clean. From his work as an ambassador at the Genesee County Sheriff’s IGNITE program-- an education, reentry and rehabilitation initiative that helps County inmates with prior felony convictions in getting a fresh start.

And through his push for new expanded expungement laws that are set to take effect this weekend.

“We had clean slate events in Lansing, Pontiac, Detroit, Flint, Saginaw all across the state to educate people on how important the law is,” Glover said.

Under the Clean Slate law, up to two felonies and four misdemeanors will be automatically cleared.

Most traffic offenses are part of this deal - but any Driving while intoxicated convictions are not eligible.

Marijuana misdemeanors are included.

Probation and parole sentences can also be reduced with this program.

Serious misdemeanors or a felony can be expunged after 5 years.

“It gives people a chance, where they don’t have to now has that stigma or so called Monkey on their back, they don’t have to walk around, having to deal with that embarrassment,” he said.

Glover, who went on to receive his Bachelor’s from U of M and Master’s from CMU, was grateful for the opportunity to turn his life around and is glad others will an opportunity as well-- but with more help than he had.

“A fresh path to starting over. Those obstacles and struggles historically for somebody that is convicted of a crime. For a lot of people those won’t be there anymore,” Glover said.

Attorneys will be available to help - this Saturday at Dukette school in lint - the expungement fair will run from 12 to 4PM.

