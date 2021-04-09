Police seize stolen machinery from Saginaw Township, Freeland area properties

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are trying to determine how several pieces of stolen construction equipment and heavy machinery ended up on property in Saginaw County.

Police cars, marked and unmarked, along with a number of tow trucks and trailers were in place, as pieces of construction equipment were being taken from the property in Saginaw Township Thursday afternoon.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says this investigation started last week with a phone call from a Detroit area police agency.

“They were asking for assistance in helping to locate possibly stolen construction equipment, and a GPS device had it linked to an address on McCarty Road,” says Pussehl.

When police came to this home and business last week, they couldn’t find the stolen piece of equipment. But police then went to some land north of Freeland, which is linked to this property.

“Detectives did go there and did locate a stolen trailer, a stolen mini-excavator and a stolen Bobcat,” he says.

That discovery led to a search warrant of the McCarty Road property in Saginaw Township.

A Michigan State Police spokesperson says three skid steers and two min-excavators, all believed to be stolen, were recovered from that location yesterday. Value is estimated at $150,000.

“We did not have any open cases where construction equipment had been stolen and reported to us,” says Pussehl.

So where did the stolen machinery, eight pieces in all, come from?

ABC 12 News has learned the Livonia Police Department in the Detroit area is currently working on its own investigation, which could be linked to the Saginaw Township and Freeland properties. Pussehl credits the GPS device with helping unravel the case.

“I give credit to construction companies there are using technology to locate their vehicles, so beware thief, we could be knocking on your door very quickly,” he says.

We could not reach the property owner where Thursday’s police activity took place. There have been no arrests yet and the investigation continues.

