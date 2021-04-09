Republican leader happy no new COVID-19 orders were imposed

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A top Republican in the Michigan Legislature was pleased to see no new restrictions were imposed despite rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Friday morning to make four voluntary requests:

Additional COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.

A two-week pause of in-person learning for high schools.

A two-week pause of high school and youth sports activities.

Diners to consider outdoor seating or takeout service instead of eating in restaurant dining rooms.

None of the requests is a formal order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and participation in all four is strictly voluntary. High schools and athletic teams may continue in-person activities while indoor dining remains open at restaurants.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth of Farwell said he agrees with Whitmer’s approach of relying on personal responsibility rather than government mandates for combatting the rise in COVID-19 spread around Michigan.

“I am glad the governor encouraged personal responsibility and safety today without the one-size-fits-all mandates and restrictions that invariably hurt working people and children who could have otherwise gone about their lives safely,” he said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Wentworth hopes Michigan can follow other states by removing all COVID-19 restrictions remaining in effect so residents and families can make the best decisions for themselves.

“Other states nationwide are giving people hope by setting firm timelines for normal life to resume,” he said. “Michigan has refused to do so, but it is well past time we catch up and give people the certainty they deserve.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.