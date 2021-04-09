Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Federal and local investigations are under way after two women allegedly attacked a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint on Thursday.

The alleged attack happened on Floyd McCree Drive between the River Village and Schafer Square apartment complexes. The Flint Police Department is investigating along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is the postal service’s law enforcement agency.

A bystander captured video of the attack around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. It appears his family member stepped in to help the postal worker as two other women held her down, pulling her hair in the process.

One of the alleged attackers can be heard yelling, “She hit me first” on the video. Then the video shows the two women hop back in their car and speed off. The man filming the attack provided a look at the damage to the front of the mail truck before the footage ends.

“You know, you get a video and it’s always helpful but never tells the full story, because you never know when the video camera was turned on, what happened before that, what happened after it was turned off. So there’s still some unanswered questions out there,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

The Flint Police Department arrested at least one woman in connection with the incident. Leyton is waiting for answers to some questions before deciding whether to issue criminal charges in the case.

He said the postal worker involved in the incident was treated at and released from an area hospital for some cuts. She is expected to recover fully.

The mail carrier was unable to finish her route, which is a big deal for the postal service. Their motto says even severe weather doesn’t stop their work.

Investigators are still looking into the damage on the mail truck.

“We’re trying to make a determination on what happened when. What came first, the chicken or the egg -- the crash or the assault -- and why did it happen. And if there was a crash, how did that happen,” Leyton said. “So all of those things are still under investigation.”

Authorities are not clear on what the relationship is between the women accused of assaulting the mail carrier.

The National Association of Letter Carriers, which is the postal service employee union, could not be reached for comment Friday. The United States Postal Inspection Service issued the following statement Friday indicating the attack had nothing to do with stimulus checks:

“The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service. Postal Inspectors are aware of the incident involving a Postal Service employee. In incidents such as this, we work closely with our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, in this case the Flint Police Department, the Flint County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office, to solve these crimes and determine the best course of action for prosecution. There is no indication this incident is related to the disbursement of the Economic Impact Payments. The investigation is ongoing.”

