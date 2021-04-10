Be on the lookout: Saginaw Police investigating string of vehicle thefts, affected charity offers reward

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (04/09/2021)--Keep an eye out...

A string of thefts from cars in the Saginaw area -- and potentially well-beyond -- has police investigating and a reward on offer. The details in each case, so similar, many wonder whether the crimes may be connected.

“Sad, infuriated, all of it together.”

The Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity, in coordination with STARS, has put a $1500 reward on the line for information that leads to an arrest after thieves used its vehicles as personal piggy banks, not once, but twice last month.

“People need to come forth and say who is doing this, because it needs to be stopped,” Executive Director Carmen Mora related.

Their findings, that vandals had stripped the catalytic converters--a valuable component due in part to its precious metal content--from their vehicles, may merely represent the tip of the iceberg. According to Saginaw Police, multiple agencies across Mid-Michigan have recently taken similar complaints.

More recently, STARS became a target for vandals as well. The non-profit had the converters stripped from six of its buses, then parked in a city-owned lot across from its Johnson Street headquarters.

“We got really worried that this might be happening at a lot of different organizations,” Jamie Forbes, STARS’ director of external affairs explained.

The two organizations teamed up, going deeper into the proverbial rabbit hole. They found seven other local organizations, some, charities, numbered among the victims. Collectively, slapped with a $36-thousand bill to replace the parts in around 30 vehicles, according to Mora and Forbes’ estimates.

That’s just what they turned up. Saginaw Police said the thieves typically target those larger, commercial vehicles and cash in at the scrapyard.

“This is so much bigger than we thought,” Forbes related.

“This is not just happening in Saginaw. It’s happening in Midland County and Bay County,” Mora added. “This is a big operation going on right under our noses.”

Both STARS and Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity told ABC12 they had since installed security cameras, money the charity would rather spend helping those in need.

“We serve families that are lower income,” Mora said. “We don’t need to be spending money replacing these things.”

In terms of the extra security, STARS told ABC12 it just wanted to prevent history from repeating itself. They aren’t alone. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, police want you to give them a call.

