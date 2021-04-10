Advertisement

Early taste of summer ends, rain moves in tonight

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - More rain and storm chances are on the way to Mid-Michigan with a big cool down setting its sights in the coming days as well.

We’ll begin the weekend with a little bit of sunshine and some patchy morning fog on Saturday. Don’t get used to the sunshine as clouds will build in late in the morning and into the afternoon. A storm system moving into the area will spark off a few isolated thunderstorms after around 3 p.m. today. Some of these storms may bring some heavy downpours and gusty winds. More widespread rain will follow that by late this evening and rain will be likely overnight. Rain will taper off tomorrow morning and then we’ll see some scattered lingering showers throughout the day. Rainfall totals are expected to be around a half inch.

As for temperatures, today will be the last super warm day that we’ll see as temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s for many. It will be much cooler near Lake Huron, especially further north. Our temperatures are expected to crash overnight and that’ll lead to daytime highs only in the 50s for all of us tomorrow.

Going into next week, active weather is the name of the game with temperatures much closer to normal for this time of year. More scattered showers are expected on Monday with highs near 60 degrees. A few sprinkles will be possible each day Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

