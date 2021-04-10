Mid-Michigan family happy with their school districts decision to continue in-person learning

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) -

Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls on schools, businesses and individuals to take extra precautions over the next two weeks with Michigan in the middle of another COVID-19 surge.

The Governor didn’t issue any orders on Friday, but in a press conference she recommended High Schools voluntarily suspend in-person learning and sports for the next two weeks.

Some Mid-Michigan Districts are taking her advice, but not all districts. It’s also creating mixed reactions from parents and students too.

The Dunkel family with the Fenton Area Public Schools say they’re happy with their district’s decision to stay open for in person learning.

“It was nerve racking, but once I saw it was put back in the schools, you know, to make that determination, it was kind of like, okay, where are we going to go with this because I felt Fenton has done a great job,” Jaimee Dunkel said.

Jaimee has three daughters with two currently attending Fenton Area Public Schools.

Jaimee says she was worried after hearing the Governor’s two week recommendations for schools and youth sports.

But she was relieved to hear Fenton Area Public Schools would remain open.

“My high schooler, she is very social and, you know, much more prefers to be around friends… My middle schooler she’s, she kind of -- can go both, but she much more prefers, you know, interacting with people loves talking with her teachers,” added Jaimee.

“I was excited because it’s really hard to focus and learn when you’re at home and on the screen. And it’s really hard when you can’t understand something because you don’t really, it’s hard to reach out and ask,” said Macie Dunkel, 6th grader at the AGS Middle School.

Fenton Area Public Schools said in a statement:

“Since returning to in person instruction in January, we have maintained our extended learning plan and continue to mitigate exposure by cohorting our elementary classrooms and limiting the numbers of classes for our secondary students to three per day, not six...”

You can see the full statement on their Facebook page:

April 9, 2021 Dear FAPS Families, During the Governor’s press conference this morning, Governor Whitmer recommended... Posted by Fenton Area Public Schools on Friday, April 9, 2021

Other Mid-Michigan School districts like Goodrich Area Schools, Swartz Creek Community Schools and Clio Area Schools announced plans to keep their classrooms open for students as well.

However, some districts like Midland Public Schools decided to pause face to face learning and athletics starting next Tuesday.

Other districts like Flint and Bay City Community Schools have already decided to go back to virtual learning before the Governors recommendation.

Both of the Governors requests to pause in-person learning and to suspend youth sports activities are not mandates, so high schools and sports can continue in-person activities if they choose.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.