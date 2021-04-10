Advertisement

Taylor Swift releases re-recorded album

Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.
Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has dropped her first re-recorded album.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album “Fearless.” This one is called “Fearless (Taylor’s version)” and includes six songs from the vault that almost made the initial album.

Swift is in the process of re-recording her earlier albums after losing the rights to her master recordings.

A music executive acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label for $300 million nearly two years ago, despite her objections.

Swift was 18 when she recorded “Fearless,” which was her second studio album and earned Swift her first Grammy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update for Michigan Friday morning
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference.
Whitmer asks for more COVID-19 vaccine, wants high schools and sports to go remote
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurant group calls advice against indoor dining ‘misguided’
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
Biden to surge COVID-19 vaccine assistance, testing to hard-hit Michigan

Latest News

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice...
Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law
A second strong volcanic eruption rocked St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday. (Source: CNN...
Ash-covered island of St. Vincent awaits more volcanic explosions
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support
A 6.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake hit off East Java, Indonesia on Saturday. (Source: CNN...
Indonesia quake kills 8 in Java, jolts Bali; no tsunami risk