Beecher brings home 9th state boys basketball title

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher brings home its 9th state boys basketball title behind a dominant performance. The Bucs beat Iron Mountain 75-47. Senior Keyon Menifield Jr. led the way for Beecher as he became the 9th player to drop the most points in a finals game in MHSAA history.

