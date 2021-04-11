Advertisement

Beecher brings home 9th state boys basketball title

Bucs dominate in the state finals over Iron Mountain 75-47.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher brings home its 9th state boys basketball title behind a dominant performance. The Bucs beat Iron Mountain 75-47. Senior Keyon Menifield Jr. led the way for Beecher as he became the 9th player to drop the most points in a finals game in MHSAA history.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

