Covenant HealthCare now offering online self-scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw has launched a new online self-scheduling tool for people in the community looking for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Covenant HealthCare currently has more than 3,000 vaccine appointments available and is offering them to the community. Anyone 16 years and older can sign up for a vaccine appointment using MyChart.

Covenant said that as the appointments fill, more will become available in the future.

People who are not already a MyChart user can create an account online. For more information and how to sign up for MyChart, click here.

