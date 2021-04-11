Advertisement

Covenant HealthCare now offering online self-scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital currently has more than 3,000 vaccine appointments available and is offering them to the community
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw has launched a new online self-scheduling tool for people in the community looking for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Covenant HealthCare currently has more than 3,000 vaccine appointments available and is offering them to the community. Anyone 16 years and older can sign up for a vaccine appointment using MyChart.

Covenant said that as the appointments fill, more will become available in the future.

People who are not already a MyChart user can create an account online. For more information and how to sign up for MyChart, click here.

