Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We picked up a good dousing of rain from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Amounts were around a half inch.

Those April showers will help get things growing even faster.

However, our run of extra warm weather to start the month will turn cooler.

We’ll start the week with some peaks of sun and some off and on showers, but no day-long rain.

Look for afternoon highs up around 60 degrees.

With a bit more sunshine, low 60s are possible.

Unsettled weather moves back in after a day off on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday both look soggy and chilly.

Highs both days won’t even make it out of the 40s.

After a dry day on Friday, additional showers are possible next weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

