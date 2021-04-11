Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We picked up a good dousing of rain from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Amounts were around a half inch.

Those April showers will help get things growing even faster.

However, our run of extra warm weather to start the month will turn cooler.

We’ll start the week with some peaks of sun and some off and on showers, but no day-long rain.

Look for afternoon highs up around 60 degrees.

With a bit more sunshine, low 60s are possible.

Unsettled weather moves back in after a day off on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday both look soggy and chilly.

Highs both days won’t even make it out of the 40s.

After a dry day on Friday, additional showers are possible next weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint
Genesee County Jail.
New expanded expungement laws take effect April 11th
Police probe stolen machinery
Police seize stolen machinery from Saginaw Township, Freeland area properties
Morrice Junior-Senior High School
Mid-Michigan schools mixed on Whitmer’s request to close for two weeks
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
Biden to surge COVID-19 vaccine assistance, testing to hard-hit Michigan

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Scattered showers and cooler weather today
Scattered showers with cooler weather to wrap up the weekend
Scattered showers and cooler weather today
Scattered showers with cooler weather today
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast