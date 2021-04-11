Advertisement

Kevin's Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the 8th day in a row, temperatures exceeded expectations for this time of the year.

Many mid-Michigan residents took advantage of the nice weather, some mowing their lawn for the first time.

Upper 60s to mid 70s were pretty common.

Another round of rain will move in this evening, reducing our fire danger even more.

Some parts of mid-Michigan could pick up half an inch or a little more.

An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible.

Most of the steady rain will end, south to north Sunday morning, leaving us with some peaks of sun and a chance of a few spotty sprinkles or showers for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will retreat to the low 60s.

Additional chances for wet weather return for both Monday and Tuesday, with daytime highs retreating into the 50s.

Dry weather with temperatures back into the 60s are expected for the end of next week.

