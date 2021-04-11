Advertisement

Scattered showers with cooler weather to wrap up the weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Lots of rain fell overnight across Mid-Michigan as a strong, dynamic storm system continues to work its way through the Great Lakes region. We’ll see numerous showers out there this morning give way to scattered showers for the rest of the day. We’ll likely find ourselves in what is called a “dry slot” today so we may see the rain come to an end completely later this morning with a little bit of sunshine. The best chance for this will be further south along I-69. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight, we’ll be mostly dry with a few pockets of drizzle, especially further north.

The overall forecast into this upcoming work week is a bit complicated as a blocking weather pattern is expected to set up. This means unsettled weather is expected to continue with up-and-down temperatures for much of the week. The best chance for rain will come on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s on Monday and middle 50s for Tuesday. Much cooler weather is expected midweek with the chance for a few sprinkles and maybe even a few flurries on Wednesday with daytime highs struggling to get to 50 degrees. We’ll also have to watch for some frost potential as overnight lows will be in the 30s for several nights.

It does appear that the weather pattern may break down a bit towards the end of the week, which may allow some warmer temperatures to arrive but at this point, confidence is pretty low given all of the moving pieces in the near term.

