Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case

24-year-old Trevor Stafford(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) (4/11/2021)--A disturbing story out of Genesee County had the sheriff taking to Facebook, with a built in warning for mom and dad.

According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, a 24-year-old Clio man now faces a laundry list of felony charges after investigators say he used his cell phone to secretly record an up-skirt video of a young girl inside a local store on Easter Sunday.

Trevor Stafford, investigators explained, sparked a conversation with the 14-year-old’s grandfather, which he used as a distraction while allegedly kneeling down and pressing the record button.

Swanson praised the actions of an eye witness who called police. Deputies confronted the suspect, who had, by then, begun to exit the store. Stafford tossed his cell phone, according to investigators, though it was later recovered. They indicated he planned to sell the video online.

In the announcement posted to Facebook, Swanson included a warning to parents, grandparents and community members to keep their eyes peeled and guard up given the volume of similar cases they’ve investigated.

Stafford, says Swanson, has committed similar crimes in the past. He now faces a four count felony warrant. At the time of publication, Stafford remained in custody.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

