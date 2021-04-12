38-year-old killed after crashing into a ditch in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is dead after a weekend crash in Bay County.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Jones Road near Ridge Road in Hampton Township.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man was driving when he veered off the road and hit a culvert and landed in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

