Advertisement

38-year-old killed after crashing into a ditch in Bay County

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is dead after a weekend crash in Bay County.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Jones Road near Ridge Road in Hampton Township.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man was driving when he veered off the road and hit a culvert and landed in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
The Flint Expungement Fair
Second chances: Flint expungement fair draws hundreds as Clean Slate Initiative takes effect
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint
Genesee County Jail.
New expanded expungement laws take effect April 11th
Morrice Junior-Senior High School
Mid-Michigan schools mixed on Whitmer’s request to close for two weeks

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer extends COVID-19 workplace measures for six more months
Michigan hospital medical graphic.
Healthy Michigan Plan reaches over 900,000 people enrolled
7-year-old hit by a car and dies in Gratiot County
The rider on this minibike was listed in serious condition after a crash Monday morning.
Minibike rider seriously injured in crash Monday morning