48-year-old dies after Dodge Ram hits a tree in Flint over the weekend

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old man died Saturday evening after the pickup truck he was in slammed into a tree along Welch Boulevard in Flint.

Police say the Dodge Ram was traveling east on Welch Boulevard at a high rate of speed just after 8 p.m. when the driver lost control, went off the road and slammed into a tree near Lavender Avenue.

Willie James Boone Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in causing the crash. They are awaiting toxicology test results to determine whether the driver was intoxicated, as well.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

