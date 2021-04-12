Advertisement

7-year-old hit by a car and dies in Gratiot County

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 7-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Gratiot County.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s office says Valerie Bruce of Middleton was crossing M-57 near Ely Highway in Fulton Township with her 4-year-old sister around 9 p.m. Friday when a car driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Johns hit Valerie.

The 7-year-old died of her injuries. The 4-year-old and the St. Johns man were not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling near posted speeds and neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash on Monday.

