Advertisement

CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid COVID-19 spike

Michigan has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections nationwide, but no new restrictions
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan should “close things down” to help address surging coronavirus infections.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s statement Monday comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instead urges people to voluntarily restrict certain activities. Whitmer called for high schools to close for two weeks, youth sports to pause during that time and diners to consider takeout or outdoor seating instead of eating in dining rooms.

However, those recommendations are voluntary, so high schools, sports and restaurants can remain open if they follow other COVID-19 orders.

Whitmer wants the federal government to send additional doses to the state, but the administration of President Joe Biden has stuck with allocating proportionally by population.

Michigan currently has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Walensky says shutting down more activities in Michigan would help flatten the curve. Whitmer says this surge is different because of vaccines and, unlike a year ago, it’s known that masks are effective and testing and protective equipment are adequate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer extends COVID-19 workplace measures for six more months
24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
The Flint Expungement Fair
Second chances: Flint expungement fair draws hundreds as Clean Slate Initiative takes effect
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint
Genesee County Jail.
New expanded expungement laws take effect April 11th

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer promotes kids, jobs, health and small businesses in $5.7 billion spending plan
Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment
A restaurant just outside of Mount Pleasant has shut down indoor dining in the wake of a rise...
Mount Pleasant restaurant voluntarily shuts down indoor dining due to COVID-19
By the end of the week, half of all U.S. adults will be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week