Flint pastors voice opposition to election reform bills, plan Lansing rally

FLINT, Mich. (04/12/21) "Anytime we have an opportunity to vote and we don't do we kind of disrespect their memory, I don't want to do that," said Flint resident

That thought is what drives Derwin Harris to the polls every election. Exercising this constitutional right is something the Flint resident takes pride in doing.

“if we want to speak loud, we do it through our votes. Not by what we say all the time, but through our votes,” he said.

So the idea that some of the current voting rights afforded to Michigan residents might be stripped away-- angers Harris.

“We are trying to cut it off before it becomes a problem,” Harris said.

Today local faith and community leaders- along with state lawmakers held a press conference outside of Berston Field House. A place that also serves as a polling location for many Flint residents. They are calling on the community, people like Harris to join them in the fight to stop Republican lawmakers from passing a series of bills they say are aimed at voter suppression- in particular those in Black communities like Flint.

“We know that in the last election, people of color, primarily African Americans had a major impact on the elections. Not only in the state of Michigan, but over this entire country. And we stand here today to say this will be tolerated. It will not be allowed to go without a fight,” said Flint Pastor Chris Martin.

Some of the proposed changes include:

Senate Bill 285 which would require an ID whether voting by mail or in-person.

Absentee ballot applicants would have to show mail clerks a copy of their photo ID or bring it to the clerk’s office.

Senate Bill 273 would require the Secretary of State and county Board of Canvassers to approve any drop boxes.

Critics say such a measure could mean fewer drop boxes and prevent some from voting.

Senate Bill 286 would require clerks to lock drop boxes for the last time at 5pm the day before an election, meaning voters could no longer use absentee ballot drop boxes on Election Day.

“Basically what we are seeing now is January 6th in a suit and tie. No longer are they mobs trying to break into the Capitol, they are trying to take away the access to the ballot box,” said State Senator, Jim Ananich (D) Flint.

Derwin Harris, who came out to hear what his community leaders had to say about these proposed changes and how he can help make sure his right to vote, continues to be just that. His right.

‘I think that we work collectively as a unit to make sure that we have the right to vote and without a lot of the interference,” Harris said.

The Pastors and Elected Officials will also hold a rally Tuesday in Lansing --to speak out against the voter law reform bills.

ABC 12 are also reached out to State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey about the bills. We are still waiting to hear back.

More than 5-and-a-half million Michiganders voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Over half of those votes -- were absentee.

