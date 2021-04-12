Flint police chief details officer-involved shooting of suspected armed robber

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint’s police chief had some tense moments early Friday while he listened to radio traffic from a traffic stop that devolved into a shootout involving his officers.

On Monday, Police Chief Terence Green detailed what led up to the incident that left the suspect injured and two patrol cars with gunshot damage.

The 24-year-old suspect, Shaqur Brewer, faced a Genesee County judge for arraignment Monday on 18 felony charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, illegal possession of a firearm, felonious assault, malicious destruction of police property and resisting arrest.

Green said the one officer who fired at Brewer likely saved his partner’s life.

The incident started with an attempted robbery of the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Grand Traverse and University avenues in Flint. Green said the clerk called 911 after the suspect attempted to rob the convenience store with an assault rifle.

Responding police officers checked security footage to get a description, which allegedly matched Brewer and his car. When the officers found him, Green said they tried to pull him over but Brewer sped away.

Green said Brewer stopped and got out of his car at Garland Street and Fourth Avenue, where he started shooting at the officers as they got out of their patrol cars. Both patrol cars sustained damage from flying bullets.

“The officer that was trapped in the vehicle, as she described it, her backup officer saved her life,” Green said. “Look at the video surveillance camera -- in-car surveillance camera, that’s true. She’s lucky to be alive.”

Green said the officer’s partner got out of his car and fired several shots at Brewer, hitting him in the elbow. Brewer was unable to continue shooting, so he allegedly ran off on foot and police caught up to him after a short distance to place him under arrest.

“My officers acted heroically, brave -- showed bravery. They didn’t violate any departmental policy or procedures,” Green said.

He said both officers were shaken up by the incident but otherwise not injured. They’re taking a few days of paid leave and will attend counseling to make sure they’re mentally fit to return to work.

“Both of them are excellent officers. They’re good workers, you know, so you hate to see them go through something like this,” Green said. “But that’s the dangers they face every night, you know, and every day they come to work and put on that uniform.”

Michigan State Police are investigating the officer’s actions and will forward reports to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine whether the shooting of Brewer is justified. Green believes it was justified, saying the two officers did everything they’re trained to do.

