Healthy Michigan Plan reaches over 900,000 people enrolled

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly one-tenth of Michigan’s population is enrolled in the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the Healthy Michigan Plan has surpassed 900,000 residents for the first time. The program has provided health care coverage through Medicaid since it was enacted in 2014, when Whitmer was a member of the Legislature.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and finances of so many Michigan families underscores the importance of the Healthy Michigan Plan for its 900,000 enrollees,” she said. “Providing affordable health care coverage to all Michiganders is critical.”

The Healthy Michigan Plan is available to anyone age 19 to 64 whose annual income is at or below 133% of the federal poverty limit. That equates to nearly $17,000 for a single person this year. Other eligibility requirements apply, including a failure to qualify for other Medicaid benefits.

The number of people enrolled in the Healthy Michigan plan has increased by over 30% during the coronavirus pandemic from just under 682,000 in late March 2020 to a total of 900,100 on Monday. The state has streamlined the application process for the program by eliminating some requirements deemed unnecessary.

“The Healthy Michigan Plan is a perfect example of how we can work together with a bipartisan spirit to enact laws that make a positive difference in the lives of Michigan residents,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Our residents have increased access to health care as a direct result of the Healthy Michigan Plan, which allows them to be healthy, successful and productive.”

Click here for call the Michigan HealthCare Helpline at 1-855-789-5610 for information about how to apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.