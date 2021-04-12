Advertisement

Mediation calls for $510,000 settlement in Saginaw police shooting death case

Two officers shot Zane Blaisdell after he stabbed a police K-9 during a domestic disturbance and standoff
This was taken from body camera video captured at the scene where Saginaw police officers shot...
This was taken from body camera video captured at the scene where Saginaw police officers shot and killed Zane Blaisdell after he stabbed K-9 Deebo in the head.
By Terry Camp
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - There is a tentative settlement in a deadly Saginaw police shooting, where a K-9 was stabbed.

The Saginaw City Council and a federal judge have to approve the agreement, but it appears it will be worth more than a half a million dollars.

Zane Blaisdell, 48, was shot in his home on the morning of Feb. 9, 2020, following a domestic disturbance.

Saginaw police arrived at Blaisdell’s home, where he was holding his partner captive for a time. Blaisdell had a knife, but the partner was able to escape with police help.

Police continued to try and talk Blaisdell out of the home, but eventually the police K-9 Deebo went into the house. Deebo found Blaisdell and bit him and Blaisdell stabbed the dog in the head.

Two police officers shot Blaisdell a combined 12 times and he died. Deebo was badly injured, but recovered and returned to duty.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office ruled the shooting was justified and declined to issue any criminal charges against the officers.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in federal court against the officers involved and the city of Saginaw by Mia Blaisdell, Zane’s aunt and only known relative. Her attorneys claimed police knew Blaisdell had a history of mental illness and should never have sent the K-9 into the home.

Court documents indicate a tentative settlement has been reached for $510,000 through a facilitative mediation. The agreement has to be approved by the Saginaw City Council and a federal judge.

The court documents also show a man came forward after the lawsuit was filed last August, where he claimed he was Blaisdell’s birth father. But the court papers indicate Saginaw County Probate Judge Patrick McGraw ruled that Mia Blaisdell was the only known heir of the decedent.

Attorneys representing Blaisdell and the city of Saginaw either did not want to comment or could not be reached on Monday.

