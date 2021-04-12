Michigan COVID-19 case numbers improve slightly over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan dipped slightly over the weekend while the number of hospitalized patients increased to a near record.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,892 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 9,674 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s increase was the smallest of last week while while the Sunday and Monday increase 600 fewer than last week.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 747,697 702,449.

Nearly 45,250 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 6,464 per day, which is about 500 more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 587,283 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 10,142 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 74 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 12 deaths combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,512. The 74 deaths reported on Saturday is the highest daily total since Feb. 18.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 30,000 tests completed over the weekend with a total of more than 33,000 tests on Saturday and nearly 36,000 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests continued falling over the weekend from last week’s 11-month high, settling at 14.74% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses is nearing the record level. As of Monday, 4,118 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 339 from Friday. Of those, 3,919 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 17.45% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses. The record for COVID-19 hospitalizations was over 4,300 set on Nov. 30.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased over the weekend. Michigan hospitals are treating 807 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 446 of them are on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 72 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 91 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 5.674 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 2.822 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.54 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 311,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 5.132 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.212 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 28,230 cases and 744 deaths, which is an increase of 765 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 17,832 cases and 533 deaths, which is an increase of 327 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 826 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Bay, 8,757 cases and 298 deaths, which is an increase of 241 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,667 cases, 69 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 61 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,592 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 65 cases.

Gratiot, 2,728 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 75 cases.

Huron, 2,648 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 1,480 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 66 cases.

Isabella, 4,415 cases, 78 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 108 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 6,446 cases and 146 deaths, which is an increase of 211 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 5,585 cases, 69 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 154 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,119 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Oscoda, 429 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Roscommon, 1,404 cases, 43 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 3,144 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 104 cases.

Shiawassee, 4,715 cases, 86 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 171 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 4,115 cases and 137 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.