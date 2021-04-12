Advertisement

Michigan State Police working to identify credit card fraud suspects

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are working to identify two people accused of using a stolen credit card in Clio last December.

A purse was stolen in Birch Run on Dec. 10 and investigators say a couple made several large purchases with a credit card from the victim in Clio the following day on Dec. 11.

The man and woman were captured on surveillance cameras leaving the Walmart in Clio after making one of the purchases. They left together in a black minivan, according to Michigan State Police.

Anyone who can help identify the couple is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Clio credit card fraud