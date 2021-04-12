Midland Public Schools shortens two-week pause for athletic teams

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Public Schools appear to be compromising on a two-week pause for spring sports.

The district’s high schools closed to in-person learning for two weeks and they announced plans to pause school sports teams during that time at the advice of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Following outcry from parents and athletes, Midland school administrators sent a letter to families Monday saying the pause for athletic teams will last only this week. All students who want to practice and play next week will be required to get a COVID-19 test.

The high schools will continue with remote learning for two weeks, however.

Last week, Whitmer asked high schools to go back to remote learning and youth sports to pause for two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across Michigan. Her recommendations are voluntary, so high schools may remain open for in-person learning and youth sports can continue.

