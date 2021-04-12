Minibike rider seriously injured in crash Monday morning

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 20-year-old is recovering from serious injuries after crashing on his minibike in Saginaw Township early Monday.

Police say the minibike rider was going east on Gratiot Road around 6:30 a.m. when a 21-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled off St. Andrews Road into his path. The minibike did not have a headlight and the pickup truck driver did not see it, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Sunrise is around 6:55 a.m. and weather conditions were cloudy Monday morning.

The minibike rider was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of several fractures and listed in serious condition, police say. The driver of the pickup truck did not report any injuries.

Saginaw Township police will continue investigating the crash on Monday.

