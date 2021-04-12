Advertisement

More rain

By Christina Burkhart
Apr. 12, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We have one low pressure system moving out of the area and after a brief break tomorrow we’ll see another move in. This keeps the chance for rain in the forecast so keep the umbrella handy!

Today’s highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with a W wind at 10mph. Scattered showers will stick around through the day.

Tonight we’ll dry out and turn partly cloudy. Temps will fall to the low 40s with a W wind around 5-10mph.

Tomorrow winds pick up, out of the WSW, to 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph. This gives temperatures a boost into the mid and upper 50s, along with some sunshine! Clouds will make a comeback Tuesday afternoon with spotty showers re-developing as well.

We might see flurries mix in with the rain early Wednesday morning with temps dropping into the 30s. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s.

