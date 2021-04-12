Much cooler the week ahead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hopefully everyone enjoyed the summer-like weather we had recently! Temperatures are now expected to be average or below average for the foreseeable future. While we aren’t expecting days with soaking rain, there will be numerous chances for nuisance showers and grey skies going forward.

Tonight we’ll hold onto mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday won’t be too awful, just much cooler than days past. Highs in the upper 50s is actually close to average for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy with some breezy winds out of the southwest.

Wednesday into Thursday a chance for rain moves back into the area. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Definitely a lot cooler than what we are now used to!

By Friday, we’ll expect a little bit more sunshine with highs rebounding back up to near 60 degrees. However, that’ll be short lived because more small rain chances move in for the weekend with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.