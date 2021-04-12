Advertisement

Multiple gunshot victims including KPD officer at Austin-East High School

Multiple gunshot victims including an officer at Austin-East High School.
Incident at Austin-East High School
Incident at Austin-East High School(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a unification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer extends COVID-19 workplace measures for six more months
24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
The Flint Expungement Fair
Second chances: Flint expungement fair draws hundreds as Clean Slate Initiative takes effect
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint
Genesee County Jail.
New expanded expungement laws take effect April 11th

Latest News

Shaqur Brewer
Flint police chief details officer-involved shooting of suspected armed robber
A restaurant just outside of Mount Pleasant has shut down indoor dining in the wake of a rise...
Mount Pleasant restaurant voluntarily shuts down indoor dining due to COVID-19
The Flint Police Department
48-year-old dies after Dodge Ram hits a tree in Flint over the weekend
Michigan State Police are trying to identify these two suspects accused of using a stolen...
Michigan State Police working to identify credit card fraud suspects
Clio credit card fraud