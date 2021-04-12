Advertisement

Opposition grows surrounding proposed asphalt plant in Tyrone Township

Residents in northern Livingston and southern Genesee Counties are continuing to do whatever they can to prevent a proposed asphalt plant from being built in Tyrone Township.(WJRT)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Growing opposition. Residents in northern Livingston and southern Genesee Counties are continuing to do whatever they can to prevent a proposed asphalt plant from being built in Tyrone Township.

Capital Asphalt is proposing 150 acres of farmland be rezoned to heavy industrial off US-23 and Center Road in Tyrone Township for the plant.

Nearby homeowners like John Fialka are against the proposal.

“We’ve got our feet to the fire and trying to make sure that the planning commission and the board understands that no one in this community wants it,” Fialka said.

Fialka is part of the group Citizens Resisting Asphalt Plant. He says the group recently hired an attorney for legal guidance during the process which is at the mercy of the township planning commission and board.

They also have received financial backing and support from the Sierra Club of Michigan along with more than 4,000 petition signatures saying the plant isn’t welcome in their community.

“We’re very pleased with how the community has rallied around this cause and how everyone has stepped up and voiced their opinion,” he said.

Tyrone Township recently hired a consulting firm to examine the feasibility of the entire project including two rezoning requests and a special land use permit. The reports indicated Capital Asphalt’s plans at this time do not line up with Tyrone Township’s Master Plan.

“We have to be unbiased in this process, anyone that lives in the township can file a rezoning request, they can file a special land use request and we have to remain unbiased through the process and hear it out,” said Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham.

Cunningham says the township has received anywhere between 1,500 and 2,000 emails from residents who say they don’t want the plant in their community.

“You know it’s pretty impressive to see just how many people are in opposition, so we’ve heard their voices loud and clear on where they stand,” he said.

Tomorrow night’s planning commission meeting will discuss 2 rezoning ordinances and special land use permits.

Reports from the consulting firm will be reviewed.

The Zoom meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and is open to the public for comments.

