Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said three officers were wounded in a police chase that ended Monday morning with one suspect killed and another in custody.

The Carroll County sheriff said it began when a Georgia State Patrol stopped a car for speeding at 111 mph on Interstate 20. The car then took off again with the trooper in pursuit until a passenger fired at the patrol car, taking it out of action.

Local police officers then joined the chase, which ended with three officers wounded, one suspect dead and the other in custody, authorities said at a news conference.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was leading an investigation, and other agencies including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and police in Carrollton and Villa Rica were involved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

