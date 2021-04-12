Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
The Flint Expungement Fair
Second chances: Flint expungement fair draws hundreds as Clean Slate Initiative takes effect
Genesee County Jail.
New expanded expungement laws take effect April 11th
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint
Morrice Junior-Senior High School
Mid-Michigan schools mixed on Whitmer’s request to close for two weeks

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket
24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
Congress returns to talk infrastructure, gun control