Trooper will not face charges for shooting man who fired a gun during chase in Flint

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper will not face charges for shooting a man who fired a gunshot while he was being chased in Flint nearly a month ago.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office ruled the trooper’s actions as justifiable on Monday, meaning no criminal charges will be filed against the trooper.

Two troopers riding together in a Michigan State Police patrol car pulled over a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Brownell Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. March 13. Police say a 24-year-old back seat passenger got out carrying a gun and ran away on foot.

The suspect allegedly fired one shot while he was being chased, but investigators haven’t said whether it was aimed at the troopers. One of the troopers then fired a shot at the suspect and hit him.

The trooper who fired the shot has worked two years with the department. He was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident, which is standard police protocol, while Michigan State Police detectives from another region investigated the case.

Police haven’t identified the suspect accused of running from and shooting at police. It was unclear Monday whether any criminal charges have been filed yet.

