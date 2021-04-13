20-year-old dies a day after minibike crash in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the 20-year-old rider of a minibike that crashed into a pickup truck in Saginaw Township on Monday morning has died.

The Saginaw man was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash at Gratiot and St. Andrews roads around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the minibike rider was going east on Gratiot Road when a 21-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled off St. Andrews Road into his path. The minibike did not have a headlight and the pickup truck driver did not see it, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Sunrise is around 6:55 a.m. this week and weather conditions were cloudy when the crash happened Monday morning.

Saginaw Township police will continue investigating the crash on Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

