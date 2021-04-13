Advertisement

20-year-old dies a day after minibike crash in Saginaw Township

The Saginaw man succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital Tuesday
The rider on this minibike was listed in serious condition after a crash Monday morning.
The rider on this minibike was listed in serious condition after a crash Monday morning.(source: Saginaw Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the 20-year-old rider of a minibike that crashed into a pickup truck in Saginaw Township on Monday morning has died.

The Saginaw man was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash at Gratiot and St. Andrews roads around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the minibike rider was going east on Gratiot Road when a 21-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled off St. Andrews Road into his path. The minibike did not have a headlight and the pickup truck driver did not see it, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Sunrise is around 6:55 a.m. this week and weather conditions were cloudy when the crash happened Monday morning.

Saginaw Township police will continue investigating the crash on Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer extends COVID-19 workplace measures for six more months
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid COVID-19 spike
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
7-year-old hit by a car and dies in Gratiot County

Latest News

Italy Dior Turner
Flint police looking for 4-year-old listed as missing and endangered
Republican bills to restrict voting are advancing in many states.
Leaders of GM, Ford object to proposed Michigan voting restrictions
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Mid-Michigan health departments react to Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
Disappointment coming from local restaurants that depend on the crowd from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm,...
Local restaurants impacted as Michigan extends workplace restrictions