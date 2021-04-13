Bright & mild today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a great day to get outdoors! Lots of sun with just the slight chance of a shower north of the bay later today, and mild temps! We’re turning cooler tomorrow with more rain in the forecast so get out and enjoy it!

Highs today will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s for the afternoon. Further north you’ll see a few clouds with the chance of a rain shower, but most stay dry today with plenty of bright sunshine.

Tonight winds go down to around 5mph out of the WSW. More clouds will move in with temps falling to the mid and upper 30s.

We’ll then only warm to the mid and upper 40s for most areas tomorrow; some may be lucky enough to hit 50. Winds will be out of the W around 10mph. If you see any sun early in the morning enjoy it while it lasts – clouds will take over for the afternoon if they haven’t already. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day and overnight.

Temps will be in the low to mid 30s Thursday morning so some may see some wintry mix to start the day!

