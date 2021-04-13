Advertisement

Catholic Charities taking orders for its annual ‘Holy Moley’ fundraiser

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The preparations started months ago and Catholic Charities is taking orders for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

The organization is gearing up for its annual the Cinco De Mayo “Holy Moley” event. It takes hours of cooking every day for months to be ready.

“I cook beans and rice and then put it all together with the enchilada sauce,” said volunteer Hilda McShane.

But bringing her recipe to the community has been a dream.

“Holy Moley came about as a way of fulfilling one of my dreams. I got laid off and decided I wanted to do something with the sauce,” McShane said.

That enchilada sauce recipe is now helping raise money to support the programs at Catholic Charities.

“When you order, all of the money goes back to Catholic Charities. It’s just a wonderful thing and there’s no one else doing anything like this right now,” McShane said. “We’ve done this successfully for three years now.”

The public can order online and simply drive up to get hot or frozen meals.

“Like our sandwich St. Patrick’s day program, you pick up your order through the drive-thru. You just stay in your car, tell us your name and you get your order,” McShane said.

Orders will be accepted until April and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5. Catholic Charities is still accepting volunteers to help pass out the meals on May 5.

